Millennials got more education, get paid less than their boomer parents did

1:16 Dry Creek flowing high and fast Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

0:58 Family carries EpiPens with them everywhere they go

1:32 Consumers outraged over EpiPen pricing

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization

0:56 Baby needs a new home

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit