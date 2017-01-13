For the first time, U.S. coin to show Liberty as a black woman

1:16 Dry Creek flowing high and fast Pause

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired