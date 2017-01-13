After 2 weeks, social media sites working to remove video of 12-year-old’s suicide

Katelyn Nicole Davis, a 12-year-old who lived in Georgia, committed suicide on Dec. 30. If that weren’t tragic enough, she also broadcasted her suicide in a live video more than 40 minutes long.
The video, originally posted through the site Live.me, was taken down by family as soon as they were aware of it. But it wasn’t taken down in time to prevent others from grabbing the video and posting versions on other sites, including Facebook, according to BuzzFeed.
A local police department said they had no legal authority to tell people to remove the video from the internet, and, at first, Facebook told users who reported it that it didn’t violate their community standards.
“Thanks for letting us know about this. We’ve looked over the following post, and although it doesn’t go against any of our specific community standards, you did the right thing by letting us know about it,” the response from Facebook read in part. “We understand that it may still be offensive or distasteful to you, so we want to help you see less of things such as this in the future.”
Now, Live.me said in a statement to BuzzFeed that they are working with other social media sites, including Facebook, to track down copies of the suicide video. The full statement reads:
“We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of the tragic passing of community member Katelyn Nicole Davis on 12/30. Out of respect to her family, friends, and to the entire Live.me community, her account and videos were removed as soon as we were alerted and have been archived to support law enforcement in their investigations.
We understand that users had begun circulating footage of the tragedy before our support team had been able to respond, and we are actively working to track down those videos and have them removed from Facebook and other video sharing sites.
The responsibility of managing and protecting our community is something we take very seriously here at Live.me. We are constantly improving our automated and human monitoring methods for detecting harassment and harm, including threats of self-inflicted violence. This is an area where we will continue to improve.”
Facebook is now removing any copies of the video that appear on its site, according to the Daily Mail.
Comments