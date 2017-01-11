Idaho lawmaker would charge women who have abortions with murder

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest Pause

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

2:10 Drone catches amazingly fast-moving American River after storms

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

0:57 Modesto's Dry Creek: Then and Now

0:39 EPA honors Crystal Creamery

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

0:48 Tornado touches down in South Natomas

1:02 Giving Tree campaign at mission