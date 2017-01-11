Russian hackers could go after Congress next – and not just to read their email

2:10 Drone catches amazingly fast-moving American River after storms Pause

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

0:57 Modesto's Dry Creek: Then and Now

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:39 EPA honors Crystal Creamery

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

0:48 Tornado touches down in South Natomas

1:02 Giving Tree campaign at mission

3:22 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)