Roof gets death penalty after telling jury ‘I still feel that I had to do it’

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO Pause

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

0:31 Governor Scott press conference at Broward General

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis