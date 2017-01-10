Sessions again faces the big question at his confirmation hearing: Is he a racist?

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired Pause

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

4:26 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Week of Jan. 9, 2017

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

2:42 Trump's White House

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech