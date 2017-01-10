Experts cannot explain this UFO video captured from a navy helicopter

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired Pause

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

4:26 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Week of Jan. 9, 2017

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

1:33 Power Ranger revisits his Modesto roots

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers