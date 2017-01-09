College football title game ref steals the show with his muscular arms

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired Pause

1:50 Gregori wrestler Mike Villavicencio wins in OT at Escalon

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

0:59 Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley

1:33 Power Ranger revisits his Modesto roots

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video