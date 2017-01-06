Giant Prozac pill now holds the ashes of Carrie Fisher, noted mental health advocate

An outspoken advocate for those suffering from mental illness, actress Carrie Fisher had her ashes placed inside a giant Prozac pill.
Her brother Todd Fisher confirmed the decision in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Fisher was spotted carrying the urn in Twitter photos from at a private memorial service for his mother, Debbie Reynolds.
The 60-year-old Carrie Fisher, an author and actress best known as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movies, died on Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack a few days earlier on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Reynolds, her 84-year-old mother and an accomplished actress, died the next day.
“Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd Fisher said in an interview. “She loved it, and it was in her house and (Carrie’s daughter) Billie (Lourd) and I felt it was where she’d want to be.”
Prozac is a popular antidepressant.
A private memorial service was held for Carrie Fisher on Thursday.
Some of Carrie Fisher’s ashes were also buried with her mother, according to multiple accounts.
Carrie Fisher battled bipolar disorder, depression and addiction in her life, battles that she was very public about.
“I outlasted my problems,” Fisher told ABC’s Diane Sawyer in 2000. “I am mentally ill. I can say that. I am not ashamed of that. I survived that, I’m still surviving it, but bring it on. Better me than you.”
Fisher was diagnosed with bipolar II, which combines both manic and depressive symptoms at the same time, in her late 20s, she told USA Today, though she began experiencing symptoms when she was 14 or 15. In 2013, she told People Magazine that others should seek treatment.
“The only lesson for me, or anybody, is that you have to get help. It’s not a neat illness. It doesn’t go away,” Fisher said.
