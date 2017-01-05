An exercise bike for toddlers and a hairbrush with Wi-Fi: 7 crazy new gadgets in 2017

Every year, the tech world descends upon Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show.
CES, as it is called, provides an opportunity for companies, from some of the very biggest to the relatively unknown, to show off their new products for the coming 12 months. Held annually since 2004, the convention has become a gathering place for tech enthusiasts and regular consumers alike to get a sneak peak at the increasingly futuristic products companies put together for the show.
But even by the high standards of CES, 2017’s show, which opened to the public Thursday, has some outlandish products and gadgets. Here we break down the seven weirdest.
Fisher-Price’s Think & Learn Smart Cycle
So excited to unveil this smart ride at #CES2017! #SmartCycle #CES pic.twitter.com/M4nUNiLL74— Fisher-Price® (@FisherPrice) January 5, 2017
With obesity rates among children at record highs, many parents are desperate to get their kids moving and exercising. But even still, Fisher-Price’s attempt to keep toddlers active has drawn derision online.
The premise of the Think & Learn Smart Cycle is pretty simple: It’s an exercise bike, but for children aged three to six, according to CNN Money. The bike comes with a built-in stand for an iPad and has a gaming app is included in the sale. Fisher-Price says the games will be dependent on the child pedaling as they play.
But social media commenters and critics say the bike sends the wrong message to kids by encouraging them to stay inside and continue to look at a screen. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends limiting the screen time of young children, per NPR.
L’Oreal’s Kérastase Hair Coach Powered by Withings
Have you ever been in the midst of brushing your hair and wished that your hairbrush could tell you whether or not you used too much conditioner?
L’Oreal is really hoping you do, as the company rolled out “the world’s first-ever smart hairbrush” at CES. Using sensors and a microphone embedded in the brush, the product will determine how wet or dry a user’s hair is, listening to the sound it makes as one brushes to provide a score of how healthy the person’s hair is. The hairbrush will send the data to an app on a person’s smartphone and recommend products as a result, per CNBC.
What does hair sound like...and why does it matter? https://t.co/oVXhSenu9N #CES2017 pic.twitter.com/no0ZZRMgM9— L'Oréal USA (@LOrealUSA) January 5, 2017
British Vogue has dubbed the brush the year’s “haircare must-have,” but with a price tag just under $200, it remains to be seen just how many people will make the leap into the crazy new world where every household device can connect to the internet.
Speaking of ...
Samsung’s Family Hub 2.0
Last year, Samsung rolled out its first smart refrigerator, the Smart Hub 1.0. This time around, the company has introduced an updated model that essentially looks like a regular high-end refrigerator with a giant smartphone embedded on the right door.
Samsung Unveils #FamilyHub 2.0 and Smart Built-in Appliances at CES 2017 #SAMSUNGxCES2017 https://t.co/7hfp3YeIeu pic.twitter.com/iCGEKajuqn— Samsung Electronics (@SamsungNewsroom) January 3, 2017
With the rise of digital personal assistants in Amazon’s Echo and Google Home, this high-tech fridge stays with the times, allowing users to ask it to create shopping lists, read recipes, play music, open apps or even look inside the fridge without opening it thanks to several cameras inside. However, Samsung’s fridge doesn’t have quite the same convenience as competitor LG’s product, which actually integrates Amazon’s Alexa into its system. Thanks to a deal with Grubhub, an internet delivery service, Samsung owners will be able to order takeout from their fridge, per the Chicago Tribune.
The Family Hub 1.0 currently sells for upwards of $3,000. On Samsung’s website, the price of a new Family Hub 2.0 fridge has not been listed, but previous editions are listed at over $5,000.
Sensorwake Oria
For all the people who hate waking up to a blaring alarm in their ear every morning, Sensorwake is here to offer a different path. Instead of using noise to stir a person from sleep, the company’s alarm clock will release scents designed to wake you up in a more gentle way.
The company has also just released a new product, called Oria, that will release scents while you sleep in order to increase the quality of that sleep.
Embrace the sleep revolution with #Oria by @Sensorwake, receiving a #CES2017 innovation Awards. want more ? Is here https://t.co/fosjsE7JsL pic.twitter.com/xevM2ekGCT— Sensorwake (@Sensorwake) January 5, 2017
Or, as CNET so delicately puts it, “The Sensorwake Oria will fart in your face for $150.” The company’s website calls the scents “Relax,” an initial burst to help you fall asleep, and “Restore,” which is released after you’ve fallen asleep that will improve your sleep quality.
Right now Sensorwake is just looking for beta testers for Oria, but the plan is for more updated and widely available versions to follow. Like the other products on this list, the Oria will be able to connect to the internet, with the idea that the sensor will be able to communicate with other sleep-tracking devices to be more effective, per Venture Beat.
Willow’s Wearable Breast Pump
For the mom on the go, a new company is offering a hands-free breast pump that can be worn inside a women’s bra while she goes about her daily life.
verge: Willow’s wireless breast pump is the wearable women might actually want https://t.co/hYN74G82b9 pic.twitter.com/v5rtguClCu— Jack Guckert (@artbum1213g) January 5, 2017
Willow has not released the pumps onto the open market yet, but the company touts the product as FDA approved and, you guessed it, Bluetooth enabled so it can provide data to an app so women can know how much they’ve pumped. According to The Verge, the company hopes the pumps will encourage more women to pump on the go, and it is quiet enough that women can use them even while on phone calls, per Mashable.
Of course, while the pumps are apparently comfortable and can be used in daily life, they are not completely invisible, especially to family and friends, per Mashable. But compared to traditional breast pumps, Willow’s pumps are far less bulky or noticeable.
The only drawback might be the price. Media reports say the pump will retail for $430, and the initial order will only come with 24 bags, which hold only four ounces and are not reusable for health reasons. Replacement bags will cost 50 cents each.
Milo Sensors’ Proof
On the other end of the spectrum, if you really want to know how drunk you got last night, there’s finally a Fitbit-equivalent for you.
Come see PROOF™, the first wearable for blood alcohol @ Booth 50701 #CES2017 pic.twitter.com/oR2x6PLhtm— Milo Sensors (@milosensors) January 5, 2017
Proof, by a company called Milo Sensors, is a wristband that analyzes a person’s sweat to determine their blood alcohol content. The idea is to allow users to check if they are sober enough to drive or make other decisions, but as Mashable points out, the device could theoretically be used as a way to see who can get the drunkest.
The BBC, on the other hand, describes it as the perfect device if “you are tempted to pair off with the wrong partner.”
Milo Sensors told Mashable they hope to crowd fund the project, with an estimated retail price between $100-$150.
GeniCan
Refrigerators, hairbrushes, breast pumps, alarm clocks ... is there any device that is immune from becoming internet-connected?
The answer is no. GeniCan is proof of that. Because now your garbage can can make a grocery list for you.
GeniCan your garbage can just got smart! pic.twitter.com/cQhvx8Xk3A— GeniCan (@Geni_Can) November 21, 2016
Technically speaking, GeniCan isn’t an entire garbage can. It’s actually just a small device you clip onto the edge of your garbage. It can scan the barcodes on items you throw away and order them through Amazon’s Dash service, per CNET. And if the item you want to order doesn’t have a barcode, you can use voice commands to instruct GeniCan to add it to your shopping list, per Venture Beat.
Right now, GeniCan is available for pre-order at $125.
Comments