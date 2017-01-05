Unconscious man ‘literally being hung by his neck’ from chairlift cut down by rescuer

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

2:27 What to expect from once-in-a-decade storm poised to hammer Northern California

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:32 Science rocks in Turlock High teacher's class

2:01 Storm lesson: 'We are going to get thumped'

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street