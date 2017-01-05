'She was just like a dog': Game warden kills family's pet deer

1:32 Science rocks in Turlock High teacher's class Pause

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines