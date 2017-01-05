You might be able to catch gun violence like a disease, study says

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states? Pause

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:32 Science rocks in Turlock High teacher's class

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

2:42 Frank Carson to be released from jail

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends