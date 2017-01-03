Convicted murderer Charles Manson hospitalized, media reports say

Charles Manson, who is serving nine life sentences after being convicted of conspiracy to commit a series of murders in 1969, has been hospitalized in California, according to multiple media reports.
A source told The Los Angeles Times that Manson, 82, is “seriously ill.” TMZ first reported that Manson had been moved from California’s Corcoran State Prison to a hospital.
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Terry Thornton declined to say whether the leader of the notorious Manson family has been hospitalized. Thornton says Manson is still assigned to the prison in Corcoran but declined to say whether he’s there, citing safety and security protocols.
Manson’s followers, known as the Manson Family, killed nine people, including the actress Sharon Tate, in the summer of 1969. Manson, who was considered the leader and who had instructed his group to commit the murders, was convicted in 1971.
Manson was denied parole for the 12th time in 2012.
