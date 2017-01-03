2 SC congressional Republicans oppose their party’s weakening of ethics office

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world Pause

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:37 Searching For Missing Mom

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

2:17 Mark Zuckerberg has a new housemate: Jarvis

2:10 Spreading Christmas cheer in Turlock

0:22 Crash on Tully Road in Modesto

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"