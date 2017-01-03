Why people have been leaving their life stories in this mailbox on a beach for 40 years

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world Pause

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:37 Searching For Missing Mom

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

1:00 Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year

0:22 Crash on Tully Road in Modesto

2:10 Spreading Christmas cheer in Turlock

0:33 Stabbing in central Modesto leaves one man dead