January 2, 2017 6:14 PM

Air travelers stuck in long customs lines thanks to nationwide outage

By Brian Murphy

Customers at several airports were stranded in long lines Monday night following a nationwide Customs and Border Protection outage.

Travelers stuck in the lines posted pictures, videos and complaints on social media. Passengers at airports in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Chicago and Boston were experiencing long delays.

A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection told NBC News the agency was “taking immediate action to address the technology disruption.”

