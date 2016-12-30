21 people rescued from California ride stuck 100 feet high

1:44 TRAILER: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Pause

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:56 Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

3:48 Jimbo Fisher: Seminoles proud to be playing in the Orange Bowl game

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions