In Alaska, a shortage of pilots to connect many far-flung dots

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets Pause

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

2:45 Modesto mom needs kidney transplant

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

2:10 Spreading Christmas cheer in Turlock

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla