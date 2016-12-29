Wearing shark repellent bracelet for the first time, teen surfer bitten by shark

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets Pause

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

0:58 Turlock Singer and Foster Farms Give Donation

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson