More police have died this year; ambushes and shootings helped fuel the rise

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?' Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

2:37 Tennessee family battles HOA after daughter is nearly strangled

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

2:33 Blankets and more handed out to homeless in Modesto

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

1:27 Antonin Scalia lies in repose at Supreme Court