Pour some out at your next party. Red Solo Cup inventor has died.

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack Pause

2:33 Blankets and more handed out to homeless in Modesto

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

1:02 Giving Tree campaign at mission

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

1:51 No Use: Noncomforming Trailer Park Going

2:25 Homeless Camps Cleared In Beard Brook Park

0:40 River flow hearing packs Modesto hall