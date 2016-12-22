Family falsely blamed for Christmas play cancellation flees home amid safety concerns

In Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at Centerville Elementary School, it has been a long-standing tradition for the fifth grade class to perform the classic holiday play, “A Christmas Carol.”
But this year, the school canceled the performance, and almost immediately, a few media outlets began to report that it was because two parents had objected to one of the play’s most iconic lines: “God bless us, every one!”
On Dec. 15, WHTM reported that school officials said the play had been canceled because it required 15 to 20 hours of preparation away from the classroom, which the students could not afford to lose. However, WHTM also reported that “many parents” believed that two parents in particular had complained about the famous line and had caused Hempfield School District to cancel the play.
WHTM’s report was picked up by national media outlets Breitbart and Fox News, who published the story with headlines such as “School's 'Christmas Carol' Play Dropped After Parents Object to Tiny Tim.”
Immediately, the school district was hit with more than 200 complaints, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Online, readers called for the names and address of the two parents to be released.
“It would be nice if we had the addresses of those concerned citizens and, I bet, this info is known to people living in the area,” one comment read.
But according to multiple reports and a statement issued by the school, the alleged complaint from parents never happened. In fact, the school said in a statement that the principal sought to move the preparation for the play to after school in order for it to continue, but there was not sufficient interest from parents and staff.
“There was no complaint,” the school said. “Questions were asked about play processes and procedures. The decision had nothing to do with a religious concern; rather, the decision was made due to the amount of instructional time that this non-curricular activity had grown to require.”
Yet the damage has already been done for the family swept into the center of the controversy. According to Lancaster Online, the family, which is Jewish, has left their home, at least temporarily, because their child has been harassed by classmates. The parents claim they only asked for their child to be excused from the performance, a request they said the school granted.
“There’s no way we’re going to take a chance after the pizza incident,” the parents said, referencing the Dec. 4 incident in which a man entered a Washington D.C. pizzeria and fired an assault rifle because he believed a false news story circulated online that Democrat Hillary Clinton helped to run a child trafficking ring out of the restaurant’s basement. The man is currently facing federal charges, according to Politico.
