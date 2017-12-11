MLB ump Dale Scott retires rather than risk more concussions

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2013, file photo, Major League Baseball umpire Dale Scott prepares to return to action after being injured in the second inning of a baseball game between the Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays in Seattle. Rather than risk yet another concussion, Scott has decided to retire at 58. The veteran crew chief missed nearly the entire 2017 season after a foul ball off the bat of Baltimore slugger Mark Trumbo in Toronto on April 14 caught him hard in the mask, causing Scott's second concussion in nine months and fourth in five years. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo