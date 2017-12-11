Nation & World

Prosecutor: Man indicted in Salvation Army worker's slaying

The Associated Press

December 11, 2017 05:12 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CLEVELAND

A prosecutor says a Cleveland man accused of fatally shooting a Salvation Army worker has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder and authorities are investigating to see whether the slaying and subsequent crimes were racially motivated.

Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County prosecutor Michael O'Malley says William Jones was indicted Monday. Court records don't show an attorney for Jones.

O'Malley says his office is consulting with federal prosecutors to determine if Jared Fier-Plesec's slaying and subsequent carjackings, assaults and the shooting of a woman in the leg by Jones qualify as hate crimes or civil rights violations. The prosecutor didn't identify the races of the people involved.

O'Malley says the Salvation Army victim was wearing his Salvation Army uniform and discussing the Bible with someone in a lobby when Jones shot him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video