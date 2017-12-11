Red-suited man on a sled rescues a deer on frozen pond

This Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, image made from a video provided by L4262 Sunriver Professional Firefighters shows firefighter Jeff "JJ" Johnston using an ice-rescue sled to gently nudge a deer off a frozen pond in Sunriver, Ore. The young deer got its legs underneath it as they reached solid ground and scampered off as Johnston's colleagues applauded. L4262 Sunriver Professional Firefighters via AP Benjamin O'Keefe