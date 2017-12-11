Croat nationalists honor general convicted of war crimes

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, Slobodan Praljak, center, enters the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribunal court in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Croatia's state television said Saturday Dec. 9, 2017, that former general Praljak who died after taking a poison at a U.N. war crimes court, was cremated during a private ceremony held Thursday. file Pool Photo via AP Robin van Lonkhuijsen