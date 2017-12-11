Russia's Putin makes stop at Russian military base in Syria

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to employees of Rostec Corporation during an awarding ceremony at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside in Moscow, Russia. The Tass news agency says that Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at a Russian military air base in Syria on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Pool Photo via AP, File Sergei Karpukhin