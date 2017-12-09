Firefighters stand in front of the house where a small plane crashed into it in San Diego, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Authorities in southern California say at least two people are dead after a single-engine, six-seat Beech BE36 Bonanza crashed into a home. The plane had taken off from Montgomery Field about a half mile away.
Nation & World

2 dead after small plane crashes into house in San Diego

The Associated Press

December 09, 2017 09:13 PM

SAN DIEGO

Authorities in southern California say at least two people are dead after a small plane crashed into a home in San Diego.

Local news media report the plane crashed into the house in San Diego's Clairemont neighborhood about 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

The single-engine, six-seat Beech BE36 Bonanza had taken off from Montgomery Field about a half mile away.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the pilot and a passenger were taken to a hospital with burns, and two passengers died at the scene.

The paper reports the pilot apparently tried to land in a field behind the house. The plane skidded through a fence and crashed into the back of a home, sparking a fire.

The occupants of the house were not home, but neighbors said their small dog died.

