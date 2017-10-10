Nation & World

Temple University student killed by police after car crashes

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 5:38 AM

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

The minute before a 22-year-old Temple University student drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot "played out like a movie set" on Miami Beach, said a retired homicide detective who witnessed the incident.

Cariann Hithon of Bowie, Maryland, crashed into several cars Sunday evening as people watched from sidewalk cafes in the tourist district known as South Beach, police said.

"It played out like a movie set with people running, screaming, car crashes, gunshots, an injured officer lying on his back on the ground — all within a minute," retired Miami-Dade homicide detective John Butchko, whose car Hithon hit, told the Miami Herald .

Butchko's passenger, Miami Beach lawyer Sean Ellsworth, added: "I was literally shocked she would drive into four or five officers. She just floored it." Ellsworth and Butchko suffered minor injuries.

The reason Hithon tried to flee may never be known. But investigators said they believe Hithon and her male friend — who was seen by witnesses casually getting out of the car before she accelerated — may have been drinking heavily earlier Sunday. Hithon was in town to celebrate her birthday.

Hithon's father, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Cary Hithon, told the newspaper his daughter wanted to be "the attorney to save the world."

"Everybody that knew her, knew she had a great future," he said. He added that she'd recently transferred from Hampton University in Virginia to Temple University in Philadelphia and expected to graduate with a degree in political science in the spring.

The nearby Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the shooting, which is routine in the case of a Miami Beach police shooting.

Hithon was black. Both officers — David Cajuso, who was injured and recovering at home, and officer who shot Hithon — are white, according to a police report.

Hithon's father says he has "a lot of questions" about what happened.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video