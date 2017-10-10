Nation & World

Judge rules UK government wrongly imprisoned torture victims

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 4:28 AM

LONDON

Britain's High Court has ruled that the government unlawfully imprisoned victims of torture in immigration detention centers.

Judge Duncan Ouseley ruled Tuesday in favor of former detainees and a charity who said the government relied on an unreasonably narrow definition of torture when deciding whether asylum applicants should be detained while their cases were processed.

The claimants argued that a policy introduced in September 2016 had led to many detainees, including victims of trafficking, no longer being recognized as torture victims.

The policy narrowed the definition of torture to cover only acts committed by state agents or terrorist groups holding territory rather than by any individual or group.

The judge ruled that the policy excluded individuals who had experienced "severe pain and suffering" and were "particularly vulnerable to harm in detention."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video