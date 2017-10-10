Judge rules UK government wrongly imprisoned torture victims

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.