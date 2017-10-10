Nation & World

Family protests man's shooting death by police

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 4:32 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

The family of a man shot and killed by police in North Carolina last month took part in a silent protest at a city council meeting.

Media outlets reported the family of 29-year-old Ruben Galindo was among those in council chambers Monday night. Pastor Donnie Garris says the protesters are tired of injustice.

Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers shot Galindo after he called police Sept. 6, saying he had a gun. Body camera video shows Galindo putting his hands up, and seconds later, police fire.

The police department released a statement saying detectives recovered the gun Galindo was holding and saying that officers fired after they perceived an imminent deadly threat.

Lawyers for the family say they're encouraged by the district attorney's office saying there will be an investigation of the shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video