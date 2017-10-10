Kristine Pond reacts as she searches the remains of her family's home destroyed by fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Nation & World

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 3:03 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEADLY WILDFIRES ALREADY AMONG CALIFORNIA'S WORST

The fires across the northern part of the state swallowed up wineries and trailer parks and tore through both tiny rural towns and the subdivisions and strip malls of bigger cities, killing at least 10 and injuring dozens.

2. TRUMP GETTING MIXED SIGNALS ON MUELLER PROBE

The president's advisers are encouraging him to accept the realities of the special counsel's probe, but longtime friends and allies are pushing him to fight back, citing an existential threat.

3. VEGAS SHOOTER'S MOTIVE STUMPS INVESTIGATORS

What led a 64-year-old high-stakes gambler to kill 58 people and wound hundreds of others at an outdoor country music concert is an answer they may never find.

4. CATALAN PRESIDENT FACES DILEMMA

Separatist lawmakers want him to declare Catalonian independence, but Spain's Constitutional Court orders the regional parliament's session suspended and promises a harsh response.

5. AP: BRAZIL BRANCHES OF US-BASED CHURCH TARGET OF PROBES

Brazilian authorities are investigating potential labor infractions and a land deal connected with Word of Faith Fellowship church, along with allegations of abuses and censorship at both church schools.

6. WHAT EXPERTS ARE SAYING ABOUT MEXICAN CONSTRUCTION

Engineers say dozens of lives likely could have been saved in Mexico City's strong earthquake last month if officials had outlawed a building technique called flat slab.

7. HOW 1 COLLEGE IS ESPOUSING HEALTHY LIVING

It has become a bona fide lifestyle at the University of Vermont as "incentivized" students are meditating, working out, practicing yoga and eating healthfully.

8. BILLIONS IN ILLINOIS BILLS NOT SENT FOR PAYMENT

The state is trying to dig out of the nation's worst budget crisis, and $7.5 billion worth of unpaid bills hadn't even been sent to the official who writes the checks by the end of June, AP finds.

9. ESPN SUSPENDS ANCHOR FOR BREAKING SOCIAL MEDIA RULES

After Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team, Jemele Hill suggested on Twitter that fans should boycott the team's advertisers and not buy their merchandise.

10. 'WE'VE GOT A SHOT NOW'

Those are the words of Yankees manager Joe Girardi as New York is headed back to Cleveland for a decisive Game 5 after a 7-3 win over the Indians in the AL Division Series.

