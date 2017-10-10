Nation & World

Turkey says doesn't need US permission to prosecute citizen

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 2:40 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says his country doesn't need Washington's permission to prosecute its citizens, the latest swipe in an escalating feud with the United States over the arrest of a U.S. consulate employee.

Yildirim on Tuesday also slammed Washington for the arrest of a Turkish banker for his alleged role in helping Iran escape U.S. sanctions, and for its failure to extradite U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Turkey says was behind last year's failed coup.

The U.S. on Sunday suspended most visa services for Turkish citizens after the arrest of a Turkish staff member at the U.S. consulate on charges of espionage and alleged ties to Gulen's movement. Turkey retaliated by halting visas services in the U.S.

Yildirim said: "Turkey is a state of law. ... Were we to seek the permission of the (U.S.) gentlemen?"

