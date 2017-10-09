2 Australian navy ships on goodwill visit to Philippines

Philippine Navy Capt. Roy Vincent Trinidad, right, talks to Australian Navy officers shortly upon disembarking from the Royal Australian Navy HMAS Adelaide, an amphibious assault ship and landing helicopter dock, docked in the South Harbor for a five-day port call, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. The visit of the HMAS Adelaide, along with another Australian Navy ship, the HMAS Darwin, a guided missile frigate, is aimed at strengthening relations between the two navies as well as provide maritime security and stability in the region. Bullit Marquez AP Photo