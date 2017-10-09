Philippine Navy Capt. Roy Vincent Trinidad, right, talks to Australian Navy officers shortly upon disembarking from the Royal Australian Navy HMAS Adelaide, an amphibious assault ship and landing helicopter dock, docked in the South Harbor for a five-day port call, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. The visit of the HMAS Adelaide, along with another Australian Navy ship, the HMAS Darwin, a guided missile frigate, is aimed at strengthening relations between the two navies as well as provide maritime security and stability in the region.
Philippine Navy Capt. Roy Vincent Trinidad, right, talks to Australian Navy officers shortly upon disembarking from the Royal Australian Navy HMAS Adelaide, an amphibious assault ship and landing helicopter dock, docked in the South Harbor for a five-day port call, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. The visit of the HMAS Adelaide, along with another Australian Navy ship, the HMAS Darwin, a guided missile frigate, is aimed at strengthening relations between the two navies as well as provide maritime security and stability in the region. Bullit Marquez AP Photo
Nation & World

2 Australian navy ships on goodwill visit to Philippines

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 11:38 PM

MANILA, Philippines

Two Australian navy vessels, including a helicopter dock that's the country's biggest ship, have arrived in the Philippines for a five-day goodwill visit as Australia seeks an increased security presence and greater influence in the region.

Her Majesty's Australian Ship Adelaide, a landing helicopter dock, and HMAS Darwin, a guided missile frigate, docked Tuesday in Manila. Philippine navy officials and Australia's ambassador to the Philippines, Amanda Gorley, welcomed crew members from the ships.

Gorley said the visit's primary focus is maritime security and stability as well as disaster response.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Friday that a policy paper to be released later this year would spell out guidelines on how Australia can maximize and exercise power and influence to defend a rules-based international order that is under stress.

