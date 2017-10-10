The Latest: Chemist says Kim's blazer was sent to N. Korea

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, center, is escorted by police as she arrives for court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam, accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial last week to charges of murder that carry a mandatory death sentence if they are convicted. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo