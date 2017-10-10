Texas student charged with murder in campus officer's death

More Videos

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest 1:48

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest

Pause
Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District 1:28

Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:49

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce 1:07

‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce

Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto 1:08

Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto

Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win 0:56

Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

Watch Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck & more battle it out in the new trailer for 'Justice League' 2:32

Watch Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck & more battle it out in the new trailer for 'Justice League'

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 2:56

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci

  • Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot

    Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock was put on lockdown on Monday, October 9, as police hunted a student accused of shooting and killing a campus police officer. Freshman Hollis Daniels was detained by police almost an hour after the campus-wide security alert was issued. He's accused of shooting a police officer inside the campus police station after being taken in for questioning over drugs found in his dorm room, according to reports.

Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock was put on lockdown on Monday, October 9, as police hunted a student accused of shooting and killing a campus police officer. Freshman Hollis Daniels was detained by police almost an hour after the campus-wide security alert was issued. He's accused of shooting a police officer inside the campus police station after being taken in for questioning over drugs found in his dorm room, according to reports. M.A. Cantu and Trent Watts/ Storyful and AP
Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock was put on lockdown on Monday, October 9, as police hunted a student accused of shooting and killing a campus police officer. Freshman Hollis Daniels was detained by police almost an hour after the campus-wide security alert was issued. He's accused of shooting a police officer inside the campus police station after being taken in for questioning over drugs found in his dorm room, according to reports. M.A. Cantu and Trent Watts/ Storyful and AP

Nation & World

Texas student charged with murder in campus officer's death

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 6:06 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas

A 19-year-old university student in West Texas was charged early Tuesday with capital murder of a peace officer in the fatal shooting of a police officer at the campus police station, where he was being questioned in a drug-related case, authorities said.

According to a Texas Tech University statement, campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and, upon entering the room, found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers then took the suspect to the police station for a standard debriefing and to prepare to take him to the Lubbock County jail, Texas Tech police Chief Kyle Bonath said.

"During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and mortally shot an officer," Bonath said. "The suspect fled on foot and later apprehended by ... (campus police) near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum."

The suspect, identified by the university as Hollis Daniels, was tackled by officers in a parking lot adjacent to the coliseum.

It is not clear if Daniels had the gun on him when he was taken to the police station or if he took the weapon from an officer. Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

"The family of the officer is in the thoughts and prayers of the Texas Tech community," said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. "I want to express my deep appreciation to the Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Sherriff's Office, and other state and federal law enforcement officials for their response."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a statement about the shooting late Monday, saying "hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed." Abbott also said he had mobilized state law enforcement resources to aid in the investigation.

Texas Tech is a public research university in the city of Lubbock.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest 1:48

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest

Pause
Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District 1:28

Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:49

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home

‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce 1:07

‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce

Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto 1:08

Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto

Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win 0:56

Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

Watch Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck & more battle it out in the new trailer for 'Justice League' 2:32

Watch Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck & more battle it out in the new trailer for 'Justice League'

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 2:56

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci

  • More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

View More Video