Texas Tech police officer killed, campus on lockdown

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 7:35 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas

Texas Tech University in Lubbock was placed on lockdown after a campus police officer was shot and killed.

University spokesman Chris Cook said campus police made a student welfare Monday evening and, upon entering the room, found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers then brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing.

While at the station, Cook said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him. The suspect then fled on foot and remains at large.

In a statement, the university identified the suspected shooter as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels.

Texas Tech officials issued a lockdown alert to students on social media, noting that the suspect had not been apprehended. The alert urged those on campus "to take shelter in a safe location."

Additional information was not immediately available.

