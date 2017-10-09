This toddler has a new ride – to remember his dad, a cop gunned down on the job

Mason Jackson has a new ride.
It’s a replica of the car his late father used on patrol as an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The wooden rocker, cut and painted to look like a BRPD patrol unit, was a gift from Hero’s Rock, a Ohio-based nonprofit that donates the toys in honor of officers who have died in the line of duty.
The Baton Rouge Police Department shared photos of the rocker on its Facebook page, along with a message of thanks.
Mason was just a few months old when his father, Montrell Jackson, was killed last year, in a shootout that claimed the lives of three Baton Rouge police officers. Jackson was a 10-year-veteran with the department and his death was devastating to the community, according to NBC.
“I’ve never cried that hard in my life,” Marcus Tillman told NBC in a phone interview shortly after the shooting. Tillman is a former Baton Rouge police officer and was Jackson’s partner for a time. When he heard the news, he said he literally fell to his knees, according to NBC.
“Honestly, it felt like my soul was being yanked out,” he said.
Hero’s Rock started building rockers in 2009, as a way to pay tribute and offer comfort to the families of fallen heroes – members of the armed forces, police, firefighters and the like. The group travels with a mobile home and trailer to deliver the gifts.
While the recipients may be too young to truly understand the meaning of the rocker’s, “with time they will come to see that their hero was very special to us all,” the group says on its Facebook page.
