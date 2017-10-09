Can you return an item in 30 seconds or less? Well, Walmart says you’ll be able to

Anyone who’s spent any time in a Walmart return line knows it’s zero fun to spend time in a Walmart return line.
And that partially explains why the company announced plans to reduce wait times for certain items down to 30 seconds. That’s right – 30 seconds.
The current average wait for returns is closer to three minutes, according to CNBC.
Early next month the company will begin offering Mobile Express Returns for items purchased and shipped online at Walmart.com, CNBC reports, and store purchases will be included in the system by early 2018.
“We know that returning an item and waiting for a refund, especially for a product purchased online, isn't always seamless, so we've completely transformed the process for our customers,” said Daniel Eckert, senior vice president of Wal-Mart Services and Digital Acceleration in a statement.
Using the Walmart phone app, guests can preselect items they want to return before entering the stores, which will be equipped with special Mobile Express Lanes set up for just this purpose, according to USA Today. Refunds will be credited as soon as the next day.
Eventually, Walmart hopes to do away with wait times all together. There are plans to offer refunds for certain items completely online. That could happen by December, according to USA Today.
This is just one part of the company working to use its massive network of stores – since 90 percent of the US population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart – to compete in the online retail market alongside Amazon, according to Business Insider.
