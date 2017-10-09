Nation & World

13th death from Florida nursing home that lost AC in Irma

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 9:02 AM

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.

A woman who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma has died, becoming the 13th fatality linked to the home.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman told The Associated Press on Monday that Cecilia Franco has died from ailments suffered when the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills lost power Sept. 10 during the hurricane's passage.

On Sept. 13, eight residents died and other residents were evacuated from the facility.

Grossman said police are treating Franco's death as part of the criminal investigation.

The Miami Herald reports Franco's husband Miguel Antonio Franco, who also had lived at the home, died Sept. 13.

No one has been charged.

The state has suspended the home's license. Last week, the facility laid off 245 workers.

