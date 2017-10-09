FILE - In this April 19, 1998 file photo, El Salvador's President Armando Calderon Sol speaks at a press conference in Santiago, Chile. Calderon Sol, who governed El Salvador from 1994 to 1999, died Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. He was 69.
Nation & World

El Salvador's ex-President Armando Calderon Sol dies at 69

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 10:32 AM

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador

Former Salvadoran President Armando Calderon Sol has died at 69.

Calderon Sol governed El Salvador from 1994 to 1999, after the signing of the 1992 peace accords ended 12 years of civil war.

Congresswoman Milena Calderon de Escalon confirmed the death. She is the ex-president's sister and a legislator from his conservative Arena party.

The party also confirmed the death and called it "a very sad day for El Salvador."

Calderon Sol had been diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and died Monday at a hospital in Houston, Texas.

El Salvador is now governed by a party made up of former leftist rebels who fought the government during the 1980-1992 civil war.

The governing-party mayor of San Salvador said flags there would be flown at half-mast.

