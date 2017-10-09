10 Things to Know for Today

A sign at the MGM Grand hotel-casino honors first responders, employees and the Las Vegas community, following the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, Oct. 8, in Las Vegas. Late Sunday night, when exactly a week has passed since the shooting, casino marquees and other lights on the Las Vegas Strip will go dark for about 10 minutes to pay tribute to the victims who spent that much time under fire in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1. Steve Marcus AP Photo