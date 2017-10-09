US-backed Syrian fighters preparing for final push in Raqqa

Turkey's forces' tanks and vehicles hold positions close to the border with Syria, near the town of Reyhanli, Turkey, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Turkey's military said on Monday that Turkish troops moved into Syria's northwestern Idlib province the previous day as part of an operation to enforce a "de-escalation" zone that was internationally agreed earlier this year. Also Sunday, Turkish forces shelled areas along the border in an area dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants in Syria. DHA-Depo Photos via AP Murat Kibritlioglu