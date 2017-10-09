Nation & World

Israeli minister criticizes Trump, expects settlement boom

The Associated Press

October 09, 2017 1:02 AM

JERUSALEM

A top Israeli minister considered close to Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed rare criticism of President Donald Trump and has warned that he expects Israel to approve more construction in settlements.

Zeev Elkin says he is "disappointed" that Trump hasn't fulfilled his campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Israel considers Jerusalem its capital. Palestinians demand east Jerusalem for the capital of their future state along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Elkin also told Army Radio on Monday that Israel will approve more building in West Bank settlements next week. Channel 2 TV put the number at about 4,000 housing units.

Trump is more sympathetic to settlements than his predecessor Barak Obama or the international community, which considers them to be illegal.

