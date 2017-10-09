German conservative parties say they agree on migrant limit

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2015 file photo German federal police officers guide a group of migrants on their way after crossing the border between Austria and Germany in Wegscheid near Passau, Germany. Germany's conservative parties said they have agreed on a law limiting the number of migrants allowed to enter the country every year. Chancellor Angela Merkel's party and its sister party, the Christian Social Union, said they want to limit the annual number of migrants to 200,000. Matthias Schrader, File AP Photo