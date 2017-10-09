AP PHOTOS: Thai artisans prepare complex for king's funeral

This Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, photo, shows the royal crematorium and funeral complex for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej as preparations continue in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai artists and craftsmen are putting the finishing touches on an elaborate crematorium complex ahead of the funeral of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years before his death on Oct. 13, 2016. Bhumibol will be honored in an elaborate royal cremation ceremony from Oct. 25 to 29. Sakchai Lalit AP Photo