AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump: Hard-line immigration policies are price of DACA
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has told congressional leaders that his hard-line immigration priorities must be enacted in exchange for extending protection from deportation to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants, many of whom were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
Trump's list of demands included overhauling the country's green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the country, and building his promised wall along the southern border.
Many were policies Democrats have said explicitly are off the table and threaten to derail ongoing negotiations over legislation protecting young immigrants known as "Dreamers." They had been given a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the country under President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, which Trump ended last month.
In a letter to House and Senate leaders released by the White House Sunday, Trump said the priorities were the product of a "a bottom-up review of all immigration policies" that he had ordered "to determine what legislative reforms are essential for America's economic and national security.
"These findings outline reforms that must be included as part of any legislation addressing the status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients," he wrote, adding that: "Without these reforms, illegal immigration and chain migration, which severely and unfairly burden American workers and taxpayers, will continue without end."
___
In shooting chaos, Las Vegas airport became a safe haven
LAS VEGAS (AP) — As bullets began flying into a crowd of country music fans, a pack of 300-plus people ran about a mile to the Las Vegas airport, where they kicked down chain-link fences, hobbled over razor wire and were briefly mistaken by security officials for being attackers instead of shooting victims.
Once they pushed past the fence at McCarran International Airport, some of them ran onto the tarmac as helicopters beamed searchlights toward people they assumed were intruders.
Airport authorities found people who were shot, bloodied and hysterical. Officials immediately halted air traffic, diverted two dozen flights to Phoenix and other cities and shut off some runway lights.
"I'm thinking to myself, I don't know if the airport police know what's going on yet," said Mark Gay, who was near the front of the crowd as it ran to the airport. "We were running, running out of the dark. If the cops were on that side, they don't know who we are. So it was: 'Put your arms out when you're coming in.'"
The large-scale airport breach highlighted the chaos that ensued after gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on Oct. 1 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel on a country music festival down below, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds. The breach also raised questions about the security of the McCarran International's perimeter as people were able to barge their way through the fences of one of the nation's busiest airports.
___
Decades in the making, Weinstein's fall comes swiftly
NEW YORK (AP) — The allegations against Harvey Weinstein spanned three decades. His downfall came in three days.
That was all it took to topple one of Hollywood's most high-profile and sharp-elbowed moguls — a combative power player who, like few ever have, regularly dominated the Academy Awards.
But it was the all-powerful Weinstein who was ousted Sunday night from the company he co-founded and that bears his name. Following a devastating New York Times expose that detailed years of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, the Weinstein Co. co-chairman was unceremoniously fired by his brother, Bob, and three other directors on the film company's board.
"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company ... have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately," the company board said in a statement Sunday night.
For a domineering studio head long known for intervening in the edit room, this is very likely the final cut. His career in Hollywood, many in the industry believe, is finished.
___
Nate marches across US East Coast, dumping heavy rains
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Nate slogged its way across the U.S. East Coast on Monday, dumping heavy rains and bringing gusty winds to inland states as a tropical depression, a day after Hurricane Nate brought a burst of flooding and power outages to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Nate spared the region the kind of catastrophic damage left by a series of hurricanes that hit the southern U.S. and Caribbean in recent weeks.
Nate — the first hurricane to make landfall in Mississippi since Katrina in 2005 — quickly lost strength Sunday, with its winds diminishing to a tropical depression as it pushed northward into Alabama and Georgia with heavy rain. It was a Category 1 hurricane when it came ashore outside Biloxi early Sunday, its second landfall after initially hitting southeastern Louisiana on Saturday evening.
The storm surge from the Mississippi Sound littered Biloxi's main beachfront highway with debris and flooded a casino's lobby and parking structure overnight.
By dawn, however, Nate's receding floodwaters didn't reveal any obvious signs of widespread damage in the city where Hurricane Katrina had leveled thousands of beachfront homes and businesses.
___
Trump criticizes GOP Sen. Corker; Corker fights back
WASHINGTON (AP) — An enraged President Donald Trump and a prominent Republican senator who fears the country could be edging toward "chaos" engaged in an intense and vitriolic back-and-forth bashing on social media Sunday, a remarkable airing of their party's profound rifts.
In political discourse that might once have seemed inconceivable, the GOP's foreign policy expert in the Senate felt compelled to answer his president's barbs by tweeting: "It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning."
In an interview Sunday with The New York Times, Corker said Trump could set the U.S. "on the path to World War III" with threats toward other countries. Corker also said Trump acted as if he was on his old reality-TV show and that he concerned the senator, adding: "He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation."
Corker also said his concerns about Trump were shared by nearly every Senate Republican, the paper reported.
In a series of stinging tweets earlier in the day, Trump contended Corker:
___
Economics prize, last of the Nobels, to be awarded
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The last of the Nobel prizes to be awarded this year is something of an outlier — Alfred Nobel's will didn't call for its establishment and it honors a science that many doubt is a science at all.
The Sveriges Riksbank (Swedish National Bank) Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel was first awarded in 1969, nearly seven decades after the series of prestigious prizes that Nobel called for. Despite its provenance and carefully laborious name, it is broadly considered an equal to the other Nobel and the winner attends the famed presentation banquet.
The winner of the 9-million-kronor ($1.1-million) prize will be announced Monday.
Even well-known recipient Friedrich Hayek expressed misgivings about it, saying the prize may unwisely "strengthen the influence of a few individual economists."
___
Family's plea in cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — For nearly half her life, Ruby Williams has prayed for her daughter, Brenda: "Lord, let her be alive."
She's repeated this prayer tens of thousands of times, starting in the mid-1970s, when she lived in a four-bedroom apartment with her husband and 12 children. Now 89 and a widow, she prays in a modest home near downtown Tampa, where she lives with two of her children.
Brenda, Williams' third child, has been missing since 1978. Since then, her family has subsisted on slender threads of hope: Maybe Brenda just walked away. Maybe she was living a new life, with a different family. Maybe she'd had a mental break and ended up in some faraway city, confused and living on the streets.
Nearly 40 years later, on a blazingly hot Florida day in August, the Williams family was summoned to the Tampa Police Department.
"It must be news about Brenda," Williams thought. But she did not accompany two of Brenda's sisters to the police department. Instead, she stayed home in her darkened living room to pray once more: "Lord, let her be alive."
___
Trial in Kim murder visits lab to examine VX-tainted clothes
PETALING JAYA, Malaysia (AP) — The Malaysian court holding the trial of two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader moved temporarily Monday to a high-security laboratory to view the nerve agent-tainted clothes the suspects wore the day of the attack.
Judges often visit crime scenes in Malaysia. The move was made in this case after government chemist Raja Subramaniam testified last week that the VX nerve agent he found on the clothing may still be active.
His testimony was the first evidence linking VX to Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam, who are accused of smearing the nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam's face in a Kuala Lumpur airport terminal on Feb. 13.
In a special program late Sunday, Japan's Fuji TV broadcast what it described as exclusive airport security videos showing an unconscious Kim being taken on a stretcher to an elevator. It said he was being taken to an ambulance to be transported to a hospital. Kim died on the way to the hospital.
Fuji TV also broadcast another security video that it said shows Aisyah meeting with a man believed to be a North Korean agent at an airport cafe shortly before the attack took place.
___
Police: At least 12 dead in capsizing of boat of Rohingya
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — An overcrowded boat carrying Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar capsized in the confluence of a river and the Bay of Bengal and at least 12 people died, police said Monday. Five of the dead were children.
Up to 35 people were on the boat and eight survived the capsizing, local police official Mainuddin Khan said. He said rescuers have retrieved 12 dead bodies but it was not exactly clear how many were missing. The search was continuing, but the sea remained rough.
The capsizing occurred near the Shah Porir Dwip in Bangladesh's southern coastal district of Cox's Bazar as the boat was moving toward Bangladesh late Sunday.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled Myanmar since Aug. 25 when the military launched a crackdown that had been decried by the United Nations as "ethnic cleansing." Including Sunday's capsizing, boat accidents have killed at least 155 Rohingya trying to reach Bangladesh.
Myanmar's military launched what it described as "clearance operations" after an insurgent group attacked security posts and killed several police and border guards. The U.N. said Myanmar's response was "disproportionate" compared to the insurgents' action. The refugees arriving in Bangladesh have described indiscriminate violence and widespread arson in their home villages in Myanmar's Rakhine state along the Bangladesh border.
___
Sao Paulo struggles to end 'Crackland' drug market
SAO PAULO (AP) — Every day, the addicts who occupy "Crackland," a square in the center of Sao Paulo where drugs are sold and smoked in broad daylight, pick up their blankets and tents and move across the street to let city sanitation workers clean the area.
And then every day, the group returns. All the while, police look on.
This daily ballet persists four months after authorities launched a major operation to end Crackland for good, arresting scores of dealers and sealing off abandoned buildings they had occupied — sometimes using rubber bullets and tear gas in clashes in the area.
For the two decades that this city within a city has existed, politicians have been trying to get rid of it: first by brute force and more recently with a program that offered addicts housing and cash handouts in hopes of helping them kick their addiction and leave Crackland.
Mayor Joao Doria, a media magnate and political newcomer who took office in January, changed course again, with a program that focuses on offering drug users in-patient treatment coupled with the police raid in May in which he declared Crackland was "finished" and "would not come back." Yet it persists, and experts say there is no simple way to get rid of it.
Comments