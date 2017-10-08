AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

Testy tweeting free-for-all between Trump, GOP Sen. Corker
WASHINGTON (AP) — An enraged President Donald Trump and a prominent Republican senator who fears the country could be edging toward "chaos" engaged in an intense and vitriolic back-and-forth bashing on social media Sunday, a remarkable airing of their party's profound rifts.
In political discourse that might once have seemed inconceivable, the GOP's foreign policy expert in the Senate felt compelled to answer his president's barbs by tweeting: "It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning."
Trump earlier had laid bare his perceived grievances against retiring Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., in a series of stinging tweets that contended Corker:
—was "largely responsible for the horrendous" Iran nuclear deal, which the Democratic Obama administration negotiated and Corker considered badly flawed. The senator also tried to require that President Barack Obama submit the accord to Congress for approval.
—intended to obstruct the White House agenda, though he offered no evidence for saying he expected Corker "to be a negative voice."
___
Lost items from Las Vegas shooting returned to some who fled
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The abandoned baby strollers, shoes, phones, backpacks and purses strewn for days across the huge crime scene of the Las Vegas massacre were slowly being returned to their owners Sunday to become sad souvenirs of a horrific night.
One week ago, the same scene was home to a happy day of country music for 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest festival. A few hours later, when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd from the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel, killing 58 people, those thousands were left fleeing for their lives, with no care for the possessions they are now recollecting.
Federal agents have spent the week collecting evidence amid the thousands of items, some of them stained with blood.
"Whatever was dropped when people started running, those items we're collecting and we're going to provide back," Paul Flood, unit chief in the FBI's victim services division said at a news conference.
The items have been catalogued with detailed descriptions, and some have been cleaned of things including blood. They are now being returned to people at a Family Assistance Center at the Las Vegas Convention Center, starting with a few sections of the concert scene and expanding to others at a time to be announced later.
___
'She was pure joy': Friends mourn woman killed in Las Vegas
PLACENTIA, Calif. (AP) — In the days since the shooting, it's been hard to sleep. They laugh watching cellphone videos of their fun-loving friend singing along to Bon Jovi. Moments later, they break down crying, clutching one another's hands.
They went to Las Vegas to dance at a country music festival, seven members of a group of friends so close they call themselves "framily."
They came back only six.
Now, a week after the massacre that stole 58 lives, including the one that mattered most to them, they try to carry on because they know that's what 38-year-old Nicol Kimura would have wanted. They pose for a picture in front of a backyard block wall still graffitied in her handwriting: Kimura had led a group workout one weekend, scribbling "ropes," ''wall squats," ''curls" in blue chalk.
"The sun is the source of energy for everything else, right?" said Ryan Miller, one of the friends who survived. "That was her."
___
A weakened Nate brings flooding, power outages to Gulf Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Hurricane Nate brought a burst of flooding and power outages to the U.S. Gulf Coast before weakening rapidly Sunday, sparing the region the kind of catastrophic damage left by a series of hurricanes that hit the southern U.S. and Caribbean in recent weeks.
Nate — the first hurricane to make landfall in Mississippi since Katrina in 2005 — quickly lost strength, with its winds diminishing to a tropical depression as it pushed northward into Alabama and toward Georgia with heavy rain. It was a Category 1 hurricane when it came ashore outside Biloxi early Sunday, its second landfall after initially hitting southeastern Louisiana on Saturday evening.
The storm surge from the Mississippi Sound littered Biloxi's main beachfront highway with debris and flooded a casino's lobby and parking structure overnight.
By dawn, however, Nate's receding floodwaters didn't reveal any obvious signs of widespread damage in the city where Hurricane Katrina had leveled thousands of beachfront homes and businesses.
No storm-related deaths or injuries were immediately reported.
___
Bystander rape-prevention programs face questions
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Training programs around the country are trying to teach bystanders to stop sexual assault, and now is when they have to be especially alert. Campus sexual assault reports are so common at the beginning of the fall semester, college administrators call this time of year the "red zone."
Penn State University sends campus-wide text alerts when someone has been sexually assaulted. During the last academic year, there were 29 campus text alerts about sexual assaults at the university's main campus, and half of them were issued in the first ten weeks of school.
"Maybe that's why you showed up today," said Katie Tenny, as she ran a rape-prevention training session at the school earlier this year. "Maybe you're tired of the text alerts, knowing that this is happening to people around you."
Tenny is the leader of a program that seeks to teach people to do or say something to prevent a potential attack. It's one of the hundreds of bystander intervention programs that have sprung up in recent years at universities, high schools and military bases, designed to involve whole communities in discouraging harassment and sexual assault.
Momentum for this good bystander movement has been building for several years, aided by some widely reported stories of heroic interventions. Though research is still evolving, studies so far suggest it is helping.
___
Spanish unionists find their voice in huge Barcelona rally
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish unionists in Catalonia finally found their voice on Sunday, resurrecting Spain's flag as a symbol of patriotism after decades of it being associated with the Franco dictatorship.
In a defiant challenge to plans by Catalonia's regional government to unilaterally declare independence, hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets of Barcelona in a surprising outpouring of Spanish unity.
They chanted "Don't be fooled, Catalonia is Spain" and called for regional president Carles Puigdemont to go to prison for holding an illegal referendum last week. Some of the demonstrators took to rooftops, including families with children, and leaned over ledges from their perches overlooking the streets below to wave giant Spanish flags in a city accustomed to the prevalence of the Catalan pro-independence "estelada."
Spain's red-and-yellow flag has long been taboo here in Catalonia and throughout the country because it has been linked to groups supportive of Gen. Francisco Franco's dictatorship. But on Sunday, a sea of Spanish flags, interspersed with some Catalan and European Union flags, dominated Barcelona's boulevards.
Barcelona police said 350,000 people participated, while march organizers Societat Civil Catalana said that 930,000 people turned out. The march was peaceful and no major incidents were reported.
___
Indigenous Peoples Day? Italians say stick with Columbus
NEW YORK (AP) — Is it time to say arrivederci to Christopher Columbus?
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentum in some parts of the U.S., with Los Angeles in August becoming the biggest city yet to decide to stop honoring the Italian explorer and instead recognize victims of colonialism.
Austin, Texas, followed suit Thursday. It joined cities including San Francisco, Seattle and Denver, which had previously booted Columbus in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day.
But the gesture to recognize indigenous people rather than the man who opened the Americas to European domination also has prompted howls of outrage from some Italian-Americans, who say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive, too.
"We had a very difficult time in this country for well over a hundred years," said Basil Russo, president of the Order Italian Sons and Daughters of America. "Columbus Day is a day that we've chosen to celebrate who we are. And we're entitled to do that just as they are entitled to celebrate who they are."
___
It's not independence, but Syria's Kurds entrench self-rule
BEIRUT (AP) — Adnan Hassan, a Syrian Kurd, finally has hope for himself and his people.
Two years ago, Islamic State militants nearly wiped out his hometown, Kobani, along Syria's border with Turkey and killed 10 members of his family. Now with the militants driven out and going down in defeat, a new university is opening in the town, and Hassan will be its professor for Kurdish language and literature. It is the first university in the self-administered Kurdish areas, and the first in Syria to teach Kurdish.
The future of his people, Syria's largest ethnic minority long ostracized by the government, could not look better, he said.
"We are living a dream and we are waiting for this dream to come true."
Across the border, Iraq's Kurds have sparked a major confrontation with their neighbors and Baghdad by holding a referendum for outright independence. Syria's Kurds, meanwhile, are making major advances toward their own, less ambitious goal: winning recognition for the self-rule they seized during Syria's war. They say their aspirations for a federal system in Syria may now find more international and domestic support, and they are positioned as a player Damascus must reckon with in any final resolution of the conflict.
___
Wife at funeral: 'I knew every day that he would protect me'
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jack Beaton felt equally comfortable gripping a pair of barbecue tongs surrounded by friends or swinging his roofer's hammer on a hot day at work. He died a hero shielding his wife from a gunman in the nation's deadliest mass shooting in modern history.
More than 800 people packed into a California church Saturday for one of the first memorial services for the 58 people killed when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from a Las Vegas casino hotel room nearly a week ago. The service was held in Beaton's hometown of Bakersfield, a community that was home to several victims.
In family pictures and in tearful tributes, Beaton, 54, was remembered as a fun-loving friend, a hard-working roofer by trade, a generous and kind-hearted neighbor, and above all a devoted husband and father. He took his wife, Laurie, to Las Vegas for the Route 91 Harvest festival to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary, and he died in her arms.
"He told me, 'Get down, get down, get down!'" Laurie Beaton told The Associated Press ahead of the memorial service.
He put his body on top of hers for protection, she said.
___
CBS clarifies after saying Kaepernick would stand for anthem
NEW YORK (AP) — A CBS reporter clarified his televised report saying quarterback Colin Kaepernick told him he would stand during the national anthem if he played in the NFL again, saying he didn't actually discuss the issue with the player when they spoke.
Jason La Canfora said in a series of tweets on Sunday that he was relaying previous reporting about Kaepernick and did not ask whether the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback would sit or stand during the anthem when he spoke about his interview with the player during a pregame show.
The reversal came after anchor James Brown asked La Canfora on "The NFL Today": "And kneeling, he said?"
La Canfora responded: "He's not planning on kneeling. He's going to donate all his jersey sales and he's planning on standing for the anthem if given the opportunity, J.B."
La Canfora tweeted later that he does not know what Kaepernick would do during the anthem.
Comments